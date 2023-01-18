TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the full deployment of BolaWrap 150® remote restraint devices covering multiple law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County, Texas. The sale was funded through a grant awarded by the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County. The agencies that will be fully equipped are the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, all five Montgomery County Constable Offices, and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.



“This county-wide large-scale deployment of BolaWrap 150 demonstrates a strong commitment from Montgomery County, Texas to keep officers and communities safe,” said Kevin Mullins, President of WRAP. “Law enforcement agencies worldwide, including the hardworking men and women of Montgomery County are recognizing the value of our innovative, de-escalation technologies. We would like to thank the Court of Commissioners of Montgomery County for their support of WRAP and our mission to save lives.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson added, “After participating in demonstrations for WRAP products, our department leadership recognized the immense value these de-escalation programs can provide in leading to life-saving outcomes, especially for individuals in mental crisis. We believe the BolaWrap 150 is an essential tool for enabling our deputies to carry out safer policing and we are looking forward to a rapid deployment over the coming weeks. We appreciate the support of the Montgomery County Commissioner’s Court in making this deployment possible.”

BolaWrap 150® enables police officers to take individuals safely into custody without having to use force or pain, keeping subjects and officers safer. Unlike other restraint devices currently available, BolaWrap 150® can subdue a subject from a distance without using pain compliance.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. ( WRAP) is a global public safety technology and services company that delivers modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



