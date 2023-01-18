NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1677. The conference call ID is NTCTQ323. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on January 26th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 839-1192 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-0402 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.netscout.com%2Finvestors%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

