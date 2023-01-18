FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, has been named to the 2023 “GovTech 100” list of companies curated by Government Technology magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Conduent received the honor.



The GovTech 100 list recognizes top companies “focused on, making a difference in and selling to” state and local government agencies across the United States. Begun in 2016 and updated annually, the list is created by a working group assembled by the magazine’s publisher that includes key market experts, government employees and investors.

“We’re proud to again be named to the GovTech 100, which recognizes the critically important technology solutions and services we provide government agencies and their constituents every day,” said Mark King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent. “Our team remains focused on helping our clients automate and optimize the delivery of healthcare and social services to better serve residents, patients, families and individuals. We strive to improve the lives of those most in need by providing easier, more convenient access to payments, health information and healthcare.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, Conduent provides government agencies with a range of solutions for healthcare, payments and eligibility services, as well as child support and constituent engagement. For example, Conduent supports approximately 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and processes more than 155 million Medicaid claims every year.

Conduent’s offerings for agencies include Pharmacy Benefit Management solutions, the Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS) to help states move to a service-based MMIS system, and its Maven® Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Management Platform. Conduent recently introduced its BenePath® Suite, a comprehensive set of digital solutions designed to modernize the eligibility and enrollment process for social services and government aid programs. Also recently introduced are Conduent’s VeriSight solutions for identity validation and bank account owner verification, which are designed to help agencies combat fraud and strengthen benefit programs nationwide.

In addition to these government services, Conduent Transportation provides mission-critical, smart mobility technology solutions that automate, streamline and optimize operations in road usage charging, transit, public safety and curbside management for U.S. and international transportation agencies.

