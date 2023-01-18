Selina Union Market Hotel to Host the Second Edition of the Mindful Drinking Fest on January 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Selina+Hospitality+PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it will host the second edition of the Mindful+Drinking+Fest on January 21, 2023 held in the Selina Union Market hotel in Washington, D.C.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a grand tasting that includes local, national, and international non-alcoholic beverage producers, such as ready-to-drink cocktails from Mocktail Club, non-alcoholic spirits from Seir Hill, and non-alcoholic wines by German producer Weingut Leitz. The event will also feature a pop-up store to purchase the products.

During the day, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a master class on-alcoholic beverages hosted by event producer and author Derek Brown and join any of the free wellness classes available for free to the attendees.

At night, a Mindful Mixology Competition sponsored by Ritual Zero Proof Spirits and Thomson & Scott will ensue with some of the area's best mixologists. Attendees will get to try the cocktails themselves and even vote for the finalists. The night will conclude with DJs, dancing, and even more great non-alcoholic beverages, hosted by Disco Mary, a popular no- and low-alcohol pop-up created by Maria Bastasch and formerly housed in D.C.'s prestigious cocktail bar, Columbia Room.

Grand Tasting passes are available for $35 and include samples, access to the classes, and a tasting glass. Night-time passes to the competition and after-party are available for $75. And All-day passes, inclusive of the grand tasting, classes, tasting glass, competition, and after-party, are available for the special price of $95. All tickets are available here.

Opened last year, Selina Union Market's goal in 2023 will focus on the local community with an emphasis on wellness classes, dance nights, art workshops, Sunday farmer's markets, an incredible rooftop bar, and more. For more information on Selina Union Market and other US properties, follow Selina USA on instagram or visit selina.com%2FUSA.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 25 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

