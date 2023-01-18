Netcapital to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Netcapital+Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that Founder Jason Frishman will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023.

Date:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Location:

Virtual

Live presentation:

Viewers must register for the conference to view the live presentation.

1x1 meetings:

Investors may request meetings by contacting their Sidoti representative

or Netcapital Investor Relations.

During his presentation, Mr. Frishman will discuss how Netcapital democratizes access to capital and investments in the private equity markets. He will discuss the Company’s investment case summary which includes its multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity, key growth drivers, proven technology, scalability, and established track record of enabling companies to raise capital.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital+Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital+Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital+funding+portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005287/en/

