Netcapital+Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced that Founder Jason Frishman will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Location: Virtual Live presentation: Viewers must register for the conference to view the live presentation. 1x1 meetings: Investors may request meetings by contacting their Sidoti representative or Netcapital Investor Relations.

During his presentation, Mr. Frishman will discuss how Netcapital democratizes access to capital and investments in the private equity markets. He will discuss the Company’s investment case summary which includes its multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity, key growth drivers, proven technology, scalability, and established track record of enabling companies to raise capital.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital+Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital+Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital+funding+portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

