Melbourne, FL, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with San Francisco based distributor, J&K Distribution. J&K Distribution will distribute the Company's 16oz non-sparkling and 12oz sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California. J&K Distribution is the second distribution partner in California that Kona Gold has signed in the last four months.

J&K Distribution is a food and beverage distributor serving Northern California for the last 6 years. They have expanded to include many beverages and currently serve the entire Bay Area corner stores and chain stores such as Save Mart, Safeway, Nob Hill, Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Chevron, and 7/11. J&K Distribution's mission is to deliver service excellence, make distribution easier, and help their customers grow.

"I am excited to announce to our stockholders and customers that we have partnered with another California based distributor to bring Ooh La Lemin to the state of California," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "With the recent partnership with SEI, Inc in late 2022, to help accelerate growth, we have set an aggressive goal to achieve 100% DSD coverage in the U.S. within the next 2-3 years. Expansion out West is key to making that happen. This marks the second distribution partner we have signed in Northern California in a short amount of time."

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its partnership with a national convenience store chain to deliver products in their Carolina region. Gold Leaf Distribution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kona Gold Beverage, will distribute a multitude of non-alcoholic beverage brands to over 100 Convenience stores in North and South Carolina. Beverage brands that Gold Leaf will be Distributing to this chain are Defiance Water, Waiakea Water, Warheads Soda, New England Coffee, and Positive Beverage.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

