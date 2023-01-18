CleanSpark Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

The recognition comes on the heels of an anonymous companywide employee survey

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc., America’s Bitcoin Miner™, announced today that it has achieved the Great Place to Work® certification. Company employees submitted answers to an anonymous survey about their experiences working for CleanSpark. Approximately 97% of employees said CleanSpark is a great place to work.

“I’m proud of our management teams for working so hard to create a culture where employees feel at home,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO. “Our teams have achieved incredible milestones over the last year and this certification underscores the fact that at CleanSpark we are embodying the values of grit and fairness.”

The survey covered workplace culture and retention, leadership behaviors, development opportunities, compensation and benefits, diversity and fairness, trust and transparency, general employee experience, and company innovation.

Highlights from open-ended employee responses included:

  • “This company truly values each and every one of its employees. They know how to celebrate accomplishments, no matter how small!”
  • “Great executive management, great co-workers, and an overall fun and rewarding place to work.”
  • “This company goes above and beyond to make sure all employees feel at home, are treated fairly, and given equal opportunities to learn and advance themselves professionally while also compensating them fairly at the same time.”

“We continually strive to make CleanSpark a great place to work by supporting our people and rolling out initiatives that impact our teams in meaningful ways,” said Zurii D’Ambra, director of human resources. “A few of our recent enhancements to the employee experience include financial preparedness seminars and generous stipends for employee development so they can continue their education. In addition, employees receive generous PTO, company shares, health care, and performance bonuses among other benefits.”

Great Place to Work Certification™ is based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience.

“It isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CleanSpark is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( CLSK) is America’s bitcoin miner. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' 2022 List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas and ranks thirteenth on Deloitte’s Fast 500. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

