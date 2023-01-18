Applied Industrial Technologies Commemorates 100-Year Anniversary

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced the celebration of its 100-year anniversary. On this day in 1923, Joseph M. Bruening founded the business that is now one of the largest value-added distributors and solution providers of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technologies in the world.

“Taking Care of the Customer has remained the guiding principle at Applied® throughout our 100-year history,” said Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer. “As a critical business partner across virtually all industrial markets, we have played a significant role in maximizing our customers’ productivity and returns across their core operational assets. We have much to be proud of as we reflect on our success and evolution, including meaningful growth and operational enhancements in recent years. Our Applied associates and their commitment to our Core Values represent the foundation of this progress. Looking ahead, we are excited to build on this history through our multi-faceted strategy of enhancing and leveraging our core Service Center operations, while expanding across higher-engineered solutions tied to advanced automation, industrial power, and process technologies,” added Schrimsher.

Applied has experienced consistent growth for ten decades to become a Fortune 1000 company with record sales of $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2022. Since its founding, the Company has been a recipient of numerous awards and recognition from customers, suppliers and organizations, including being named to the Forbes list of World’s Best Employers as well as NorthCoast 99’s Best Workplaces for Top Talent for 21 years.

The Company originated in Cleveland, Ohio as a bearings distributor and has grown to include power transmission, fluid power, process flow control, advanced automation, and more in its comprehensive product and solution portfolio. Applied remains headquartered in Cleveland and operates through 560+ locations and more than 6,000 employee associates across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The downtown Cleveland landmark Terminal Tower will be illuminated in Applied’s purple and teal corporate colors in recognition of the Company’s anniversary.

As part of its centennial celebration, Applied’s many U.S. locations will focus on giving back in the communities where employee associates live and work. “Building on our legacy also means being a responsible corporate citizen by implementing greener practices in our operations, promoting diversity, fostering continuous learning across our organization, and supporting our communities. Applied’s associates truly make a difference in so many ways, every day,” noted Schrimsher.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005125r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005125/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.