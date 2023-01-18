Paysafe: In-Store SMBs See Reduced Checkout Times as Key to Growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Four in five (80%) SMBs (small to medium-sized businesses) consider payments and a seamless checkout experience as critical to growth. New research among 200 U.S. brick-and-mortar SMBs commissioned by leading payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), revealed that 69% of merchants want to reduce the time their customers spend at the checkout. 70% of them also want to prioritize integrating new payments technology in-store to enhance customer experience.

When asked about how they expect their business to perform in 2023, most in-store retailers, as well as restaurants and other service providers, were optimistic with more than half (56%) saying “better than 2022” and only 9% fearing a worse year ahead.

Many brick-and-mortar merchants expanded their digital presence during the pandemic and cited it as important to driving growth: 73% of brick-and-mortar merchants surveyed already have an online presence, whereby consumers can pay for products or services online. And 62% agree that an online presence is critical to their business surviving and thriving in the future – whether that’s making connections on social media, offering promotions, or virtual checkouts.

Among the findings, SMBs confirmed the importance of payments and the checkout experience for their businesses’ overall strategy: 86% agree that they are important for retaining existing customers and 82% for attracting new customers. Also, 79% consider payments and the checkout key for managing expenses, 79% for reducing costs, 76% for competitive differentiation, and 68% for entering new markets.

Merchants indicated an interest in new payments technology. While fixed terminal card readers are still the most popular type of payment equipment currently present at in-store checkouts (65%), many merchants are looking to implement more modern systems within the next two years. For example, 49% want to offer smartphone-driven systems, such as QR codes, which allow customers to scan and pay for items on-site using their phones, and 42% plan to offer apps where customers can automatically pay for goods and services ordered.

Afshin Yazdian, President of Merchant Solutions at Paysafe, commented: We were happy to see that most merchants are optimistic about the year ahead and that they appreciate the contribution that payments can make to the overall customer experience and ultimately as a key differentiator for their businesses’ growth.

The survey was conducted as part of Paysafe’s Lost in Transaction research series. For additional key takeaways from the research, as well as further analysis, download the full report: Lost in Transaction: The+US+in-store+business+payments+outlook+for+2023.

About the research

In October 2022, Paysafe commissioned a survey of 200 brick-and-mortar small-to-medium-sized businesses in the U.S. to understand the payment importance in their business management activities, explore payment trends, and observe their expectations around 2023. Some of the findings were also compared to previous Paysafe studies, providing insight into trends.

About Paysafe

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005256r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005256/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.