Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend and Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023.

Umpqua_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Umpqua Holdings Corporation also announced it will host its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on January 23, 2023. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe0ddbff7399e4e01aaf5599b227fe00d
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvpg2iae
Access the replay through the Company's investor relations page: https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: UMPQ), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank that operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for eighteen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF81355&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-0-21-per-common-share-dividend-and-date-of-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301718218.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF81355&Transmission_Id=202301110815PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF81355&DateId=20230111
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.