Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of FirstName Bordeaux, a lifestyle hotel joining the JdV by Hyatt collection of independent hotels. Demonstrating Hyatt’s continued brand growth in Europe, FirstName Bordeaux embodies the JdV by Hyatt brand’s inclusive spirit, feel-good outlook, and joy-driven approach to hotel experiences.

Located in the heart of the historic port city, FirstName Bordeaux is a true reflection of its neighborhood, encouraging guests to discover local delights at their own pace. Situated in an iconic building, the hotel is close to the Garonne River and moments away from cultural and notable landmarks such as the Quays of Bordeaux, the Water Mirror, La Cité du Vin, and the Darwin Ecosystem. For those looking to immerse themselves in the region’s most renowned attractions, the infamous Bordeaux vineyards and the extraordinarily beautiful Arcachon Bay are easily accessible by public transport or car.

FirstName Bordeaux epitomizes the "joie de vivre" philosophy of the JdV by Hyatt brand and participates in the World of Hyatt loyalty program giving members even more options to travel. As part of the JdV by Hyatt collection of independent properties, the hotel invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life, whilst unwinding in spaces designed with distinctive personality. This, together with FirstName’s commitment to authenticity and inclusivity, ensures that each stay at FirstName Bordeaux will be a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

The hotel was designed by architect Nicolas Adnet from Studio MHNA, whose creative and personalized approach has inspired a unique interpretation of French elegance and local sophistication. The hotel’s interiors create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, encouraging guests to embrace the spirit of their surroundings.

FirstName Bordeaux offers 147 guestrooms and suites, divided into seven distinct categories for guests to choose from: Cocoon, Canopée, Carat, Collector Suites, and FirstRoom. Designed to be both functional and comfortable, each guestroom is beautifully decorated with graphic frescoes by a local artist and equipped with easy-to-use technology and intuitive finishes. The hotel’s commitment to sustainability is realized in eco-friendly interiors, including wood sourced from eco-managed forests, plush carpets fashioned from discarded fishing nets, as well as charcoal in each room to purify the atmosphere.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar, Le Bada, highlights Bordeaux's reputation as a world-renowned wine region and its revered provincial gastronomy. A supporter of “locavore” cuisine, consultant Chef Cédric Bechade has created a menu that is a passionate celebration of regional produce and advocates freshness and zero waste. Delicious plates are paired with a wine list that showcases the best vintages as well as a selection of up-and-coming wineries from Bordeaux, providing a sophisticated ambiance for guests to meet and connect in.

In the spirit of collaboration and celebration, FirstName Bordeaux offers three meeting spaces that have been designed to inspire guests and stimulate innovative ideas. Comfortable benches and seating areas create a casual, thought-provoking backdrop for reading, conversation, and meetings. In the evenings, the spaces transform, offering a unique location for social gatherings, parties and cocktails. For those looking to evoke a joyful spirit, Speakeasy, the hotel’s secret bar can be found behind the door of a bordelaise cupboard and features unexpected furnishings designed to surprise and delight. A perfect place to book for a corporate event, a private party, or an afterwork gathering.

About FirstName

FirstName is a new hospitality brand launched in 2022. It is a part of the Alboran Group, an active owner of hotel properties founded in 2016.

The FirstName philosophy is to create hotels which Feel Good by nature — for guests, locals, and talent alike. FirstName is committed to designing living spaces with a warm and friendly welcome, where citizens of the world are invited to become inhabitants of the local neighborhood around its tables, counter, sofas, and bar. It is a place of authentic life and immersion in local food, art, and music, scattered with a few whimsical surprises.

The public areas of FirstName hotels are dedicated to fun and joy, where guests can enjoy great food and drink, and feel good and dance to the hotel’s carefully curated musical program by a resident local DJ. Alternatively, the guest rooms and suites promote tranquility, relaxation, and seclusion, offering guests luxurious bedding and thoughtful amenities in a holistic space promoting wellbeing and environmental awareness.

The FirstName brand is committed to people and the planet, with a variety of sustainability measures incorporating support of the local community, enrichment and recognition for talent, and conservation measures for energy usage, food waste, single-use plastics, and much more.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

