The City of Port St. Lucie has implemented InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to launch a new digital payment, customer engagement, and billing system for utility customers. The new payment portal went live on December 13.

With InvoiceCloud, the Port St. Lucie Utility Department offers its more than 90,000 customers a simpler and more intuitive payment solution. Customers now have the option to pay their utility bills via digital wallet, PayPal, Venmo, and text. InvoiceCloud’s solution also offers many additional self-service options like AutoPay, one-time payments, and paperless billing, allowing customers the flexibility to pay their utility bills in the way most convenient for them. The new system integrates directly with the City’s Harris Advanced Utility software and the Port St. Lucie mobile app, on which customers can pay their bills through InvoiceCloud.

Port St. Lucie began conducting all utility department services virtually in 2020. And with 50% of bill payers more likely to make a digital payment and 46% just as likely to make a digital payment since the pandemic (according to an+InvoiceCloud+survey), services have remained fully virtual since. While over half of Port St. Lucie’s customers are currently enrolled in paperless billing, the Port St. Lucie Utility Department is hoping that the strategically frictionless design of InvoiceCloud’s solution will further drive e-adoption and improve their customers’ payment experience.

“Our team loves the fact that InvoiceCloud uses every possible touchpoint to drive customers to self-service,” said the City of Port St. Lucie’s Manager of Utility Billing and Connection Support, Regina Linsley. “Our customers want to manage their utility bills themselves online, and InvoiceCloud ensures that every interaction they have with our portal is simple and delightful.”

InvoiceCloud’s quick file transfers and payment processing speeds will save Port St. Lucie employees time that can be spent on other high-value projects. The department’s previous software often took up to six hours to process payments, preventing employees from doing other work and resulting in unfair late payment notices for customers. Additionally, InvoiceCloud’s lack of maintenance fee will save the Utility Department a significant amount of money annually.

To take advantage of these new bill management and payment options, Port St. Lucie customers can enroll on the InvoiceCloud portal here.

About Port St. Lucie:

The City of Port St. Lucie is proud to be a hometown where people live, learn, work and play and celebrate all of life’s opportunities. With 224,905 residents, Port St. Lucie is Florida’s seventh largest city by population (South Florida’s third largest city). The City occupies an area of 120 square miles in St. Lucie County on Florida’s east coast, about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach, halfway between Miami and Orlando. The City provides most traditional municipal services including law enforcement, water and sewer and public works. For more information, please visit www.cityofpsl.com.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

