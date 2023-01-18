Hill International to Deliver Support Services to Madrid Health Service for Multiple Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA and MADRID, Spain, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Madrid Health Service to provide Support to the Technical Control Unit, TCU (“Unidad Técnica de Control, UTC”) of the Madrid Department of Health.

The purpose of this contract is the provision of technical support services to the Technical Control Unit (UTC) which has, among other things, the responsibility of monitoring, controlling, and evaluating the outsourced facility management services against the key performance indicators in the contracts of the hospitals managed under concessions and of the services managed centrally in the hospitals of the Madrid Department of Health.

Hill was awarded these services for a competitively tendered fee of 2,96MM euros and will render them over the course of the next three years.

Hill Vice President and Managing Director, Western Europe, Alex Ramos, said of the award: “Hill’s Technical Support specialists in Spain and across Europe have a proven track record of supervising contractual, billing, and other services for large healthcare clients like Madrid Health Service. We will leverage the best practices and lessons learned of this work to continue to benefit the Madrid Health Service’s operations wherever we can.”

Raouf Ghali, Hill CEO, added: “The economic landscape of healthcare projects continues to evolve, and our technical specialists are ready to assist our clients in navigating the challenges and opportunities inherent in these new arrangements. I’m excited to see the innovations and support Alex and his team will deliver to Madrid Health Service, and to continue our relationship with this important client.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, dispute resolution, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
[email protected]

