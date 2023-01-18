UserTesting Helps Drive the Future of Retail Banking Experiences with Real Human Insight

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help retail banks build more user-friendly features and in-branch experiences, and improve how customers engage and interact across channels and devices.

Banks that leverage first-party human insight are at an advantage over those that don’t, as they have the ability to see and hear first-hand how their customers react to these experiences. From behavior and sentiment, to preference and attitude, UserTesting’s latest banking templates provide these organizations with an easy way to understand and build empathy for their customers and target audiences’ in real-time. With the UserTesting templates, retail banking teams can capture direct feedback from prospects and customers at each stage of their banking journey to get a true understanding of their customers’ needs, expectations, and reactions to the communications, products, and services their bank provides. These templates are designed for both leaders and practitioners who manage design, marketing, product, and CX departments in retail banking.

According to a recent Accenture+report on banking and serving underrepresented markets, “banks need to acquire both qualitative and quantitative understanding of underserved borrower segments to design new credit products that reduce, transfer or share risk and deliver a better customer experience. By identifying and understanding customers’ beliefs and behavior patterns relating to money, banks can use their new products and services to more effectively establish credit profiles of underserved segments.” These lessons are applicable to all banking customers, and UserTesting’s templates enable retail banks to innovate faster with a steady input of real customer feedback to drive the ideation, prioritization, and refinement of their experiences. New concepts and communications can also be de-risked by collecting reactions and recommendations from customers early in the planning process.

Today consumers have a broad choice of banking options. Retail banks are at risk of losing customers if they don’t meet them in their preferred banking channels, be it in-person or digitally. This UserTesting template bundle is designed to provide retail banks with more confidence in building experiences that customers want and need, regardless of which channel customers conduct their banking in –which leads to higher adoption of new features, and happier, more loyal customers.

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from their own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“Consumers today have a broad array of choices when it comes to who they conduct their banking and other financial transactions with. Ensuring that retail banks are delivering the experiences that will keep customers engaged and happy is the reason for these new templates,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Access to human insight guides retail banks in creating banking experiences that meet the needs of their customers and ensure they continuously improve to keep customers happy and loyal.”

The new templates are focused on helping retail banks deliver useful, accessible, and compelling banking experiences, and add to the more than 100+pre-built+testing+templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting
UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005133r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005133/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.