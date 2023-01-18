UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human+insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help retail banks build more user-friendly features and in-branch experiences, and improve how customers engage and interact across channels and devices.

Banks that leverage first-party human insight are at an advantage over those that don’t, as they have the ability to see and hear first-hand how their customers react to these experiences. From behavior and sentiment, to preference and attitude, UserTesting’s latest banking templates provide these organizations with an easy way to understand and build empathy for their customers and target audiences’ in real-time. With the UserTesting templates, retail banking teams can capture direct feedback from prospects and customers at each stage of their banking journey to get a true understanding of their customers’ needs, expectations, and reactions to the communications, products, and services their bank provides. These templates are designed for both leaders and practitioners who manage design, marketing, product, and CX departments in retail banking.

According to a recent Accenture+report on banking and serving underrepresented markets, “banks need to acquire both qualitative and quantitative understanding of underserved borrower segments to design new credit products that reduce, transfer or share risk and deliver a better customer experience. By identifying and understanding customers’ beliefs and behavior patterns relating to money, banks can use their new products and services to more effectively establish credit profiles of underserved segments.” These lessons are applicable to all banking customers, and UserTesting’s templates enable retail banks to innovate faster with a steady input of real customer feedback to drive the ideation, prioritization, and refinement of their experiences. New concepts and communications can also be de-risked by collecting reactions and recommendations from customers early in the planning process.

Today consumers have a broad choice of banking options. Retail banks are at risk of losing customers if they don’t meet them in their preferred banking channels, be it in-person or digitally. This UserTesting template bundle is designed to provide retail banks with more confidence in building experiences that customers want and need, regardless of which channel customers conduct their banking in –which leads to higher adoption of new features, and happier, more loyal customers.

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from their own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“Consumers today have a broad array of choices when it comes to who they conduct their banking and other financial transactions with. Ensuring that retail banks are delivering the experiences that will keep customers engaged and happy is the reason for these new templates,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Access to human insight guides retail banks in creating banking experiences that meet the needs of their customers and ensure they continuously improve to keep customers happy and loyal.”

The new templates are focused on helping retail banks deliver useful, accessible, and compelling banking experiences, and add to the more than 100+pre-built+testing+templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

