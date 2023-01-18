Verizon Virtual Contact Center improves customer experience interactions with new digital solutions

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

What you need to know:

  • Latest VCC framework delivers frictionless digital experiences across every customer journey
  • As vendor-agnostic solutions, VCC SmartAssist, VCC Guide, VCC Expert and VCC Enlighten XO can be bundled together or sold separately to help with a customer's complete digital journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced a new suite of digital engagement capabilities for the Verizon Virtual Contact Center (VCC) to enhance the end-to-end digital customer journey from virtually anywhere and at any time. With a focus on creating smart, connected, self-service and human-assisted interactions throughout the entire customer journey, the latest VCC digital solutions were designed to facilitate exceptional customer experiences.

“In the past few years, the contact center has undergone a digital transformation, which is prompting the end-to-end customer journey to evolve in kind. With more customers turning to digital channels outside of the contact center to kickstart their issue resolution, companies need a holistic strategy for managing customer entry points. The Verizon Virtual Contact Center anticipates and addresses those digital-first interactions, allowing organizations to deliver improved, personalized customer experiences,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business.

As the nerve center where customer experience paths meet, the contact center experience can no longer afford to be one that is considered reactionary and transactional. Customers today expect companies to address their full range of “needs'' effortlessly across any channel, and with a seamless transition to human agents when necessary. Many organizations, however, don't have the necessary insight into how all their digital entry points and customer experience interactions can be coordinated to get the most from search engines, mobile/desktop apps, websites, and social media.

To reduce friction along the customer journey, VCC provides entirely new ways to digitally transform the customer experience (CX):

  • VCC Guide provides self-service, contextual guidance for web and mobile experiences
  • VCC Expert is a smart knowledge management and content optimization tool that optimizes content to shape the customer journey
  • VCC Enlighten XO builds smarter applications using auto-generated insights through artificial intelligence (AI) that’s based on actual CX conversation data
  • VCC SmartAssist powered by Amelia is a smart conversational AI that can resolve customer and employee issues in a more natural way

According to the NICE 2022 Digital-First Customer Experience Report, 81% of customers will first try to solve their problems on their own using web search or self-service. Sold separately or as a bundle, these latest VCC digital solutions are vendor agnostic and can be bolted on top of any existing contact center solution to help address individual entry points and support the customer's complete digital journey. By empowering customers with the most relevant content for self-service success and faster, more accurate agent-assisted answers, organizations will be better equipped to address their customers’ needs with fewer transfers and callbacks.

With these latest digital solutions added to the Verizon Virtual Contact Center, organizations can meet their customers wherever they are in their digital journey. For more information, visit the Verizon Virtual Contact Center.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Erin Cheever
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODEzNSM1MzQ5MjI2IzIwMDg2NjQ=
Verizon-Sourcing-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.