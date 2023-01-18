Pagaya's Acquisition of Darwin Homes Powers Premier Tech-Enabled Single-Family Rental Platform

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) ("Pagaya" or “the Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, has today announced its first acquisition, the purchase of Darwin Homes, Inc. (“Darwin”), a leading proptech platform. The combination creates a data-rich, technologically sophisticated offering for all participants in the SFR space, including residents, investors and service providers.

Pagaya is reshaping the SFR landscape, by leveraging its core AI technology and data network with Darwin’s proprietary software, integrated operations and mobile app. Pagaya will now deliver a premier, full-service offering at scale, driven by data-centric decision-making.

Austin-based Darwin, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pagaya, was started by two founding members of DoorDash, Ryan Broderick and Zach Kinloch, who will continue to lead the integrated platform.

“Acquiring Darwin positions us as one of the most tech-forward real estate platforms in the industry, further proving the crossover applicability of our AI,” said Gal Krubiner, co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya. “We evaluated many players in the SFR space and felt that Darwin’s tech and stellar team were the best and most differentiated by a substantial margin. By elevating the living experience for residents and seamlessly integrating the full spectrum of services through best-in-class technology, overall performance is optimized and everyone benefits.”

“On behalf of Zach and the incredible Darwin team, we are thrilled to be a part of Pagaya,” said Ryan Broderick, co-founder and CEO of Darwin Homes. “Similar to what we were able to accomplish at DoorDash, we founded Darwin to reshape a large, fragmented industry by integrating purpose-built software and operations. We have made immense progress, and joining Pagaya will accelerate our ability to build an ecosystem of products and services that drive better real estate investment performance and redefine what it means to rent a home for residents.”

Pagaya first established its presence in real estate in 2020 and last year received its first AAA rating on a securitization in the SFR space. It is one of the Company’s five core products, along with personal loans, auto loans, credit cards and point-of-sale financing. Combined, Pagaya and Darwin’s SFR business operates in more than 30 markets across the U.S.

About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

About Darwin Homes
Darwin is a vertically-integrated real estate investment management platform with a comprehensive, tech-enabled solution for acquiring, renovating, and managing single-family rental properties. By combining proprietary software and integrated operations, Darwin developed an ecosystem of technology products and services that maximize risk-adjusted returns and allow us to provide a high-quality living experience to Americans seeking their next home.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005176/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.