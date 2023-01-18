nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it was awarded a silver sustainability rating from EcoVadis—a third-party assessor of ESG performance.

nVent improved its overall score, placing it in the top nine percent of companies assessed in its industry and the 85th percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

“At nVent, we’re helping to build a more sustainable and electrified world,” said nVent CEO Beth Wozniak. “ESG is a core part of our business strategy and our EcoVadis results show that our efforts are accelerating. I’m proud of our team’s hard work and ongoing commitment to sustainability that earned us this recognition for the second consecutive year.”

EcoVadis assesses companies in four main categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The bar for each of the EcoVadis sustainability ratings is updated regularly to reflect increasing expectations for corporate sustainability. nVent's results demonstrate continuous improvement towards greater transparency and positive impacts in each of the four EcoVadis assessment categories.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

