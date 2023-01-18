Zenbase Partners With Mainstreet Equity to Offer Their Residents Flexible Rent Payments

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zenbase has partnered with Mainstreet Equity (TSX: MEQ) to offer flexible rent payment options to all residents across its over 16,500 units across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Zenbase is a leading provider of flexible+rent+payments, and their personal budgeting tool allows residents to split their monthly rent into two payments. This allows Mainstreet to offer even more value to their residents while reducing residents’ financial stress.

Trina Cui, CFO of Mainstreet Equity said: “Zenbase has delivered an easy-to-use and convenient payment option that has proven to be valuable for our residents, helping to relieve financial pressures by splitting rent payments throughout the month. Our residents are important to us, so Mainstreet will continue to explore innovative means to support the communities we serve and improve the housing affordability experience for our residents.”

Koray Can Oztekin, CEO and Founder of Zenbase, said: “We collaborate with like-minded companies who want to improve the financial health of their residents by offering our powerful budgeting tool. Mainstreet has embraced our solution to empower their residents to make budgeting easier with increased cash flow for other expenses between paychecks while never having to worry about paying their full rent on the 1st of the month.”

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions improve the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the 1st of the month but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. We’ve fixed that misalignment and provide other financial tools to help level the playing field. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fmyzenbase.com%2F

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MEQ). As at Q4 2022, assets were valued at CDN $2.9B. Since going public, Mainstreet has continued to grow its assets organically; its double-digit compounded annual growth continues today. Current holdings consist of over 16,500 apartments across western Canada (BC, AB, SK, MB). Along with this healthy balance sheet success, Mainstreet is a proud champion of affordable housing. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mainst.biz

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005215r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005215/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.