Cree LED Releases Pro9 LEDs with Breakthrough Efficacy and Reliability

Cree+LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today the release of XLamp%26reg%3B+Pro9%26trade%3B+LEDs, delivering up to 15% higher efficacy for 90 and 95 color rendering index (CRI) LEDs without sacrificing color rendering quality. With this performance improvement, Pro9 versions of XLamp LEDs provide 90 CRI light quality with the same efficacy as standard 80 CRI LEDs at 2700-4000K CCT. These new LEDs improve the output, efficacy, and size of LED luminaires in commercial applications requiring high quality light.

Cree LED releases Pro9 LEDs across multiple XLamp families offering lighting improvements and excellent color quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With the availability of our new Pro9 LEDs, lighting manufacturers are now able to achieve excellent color quality for indoor lighting applications with increased efficiency,” said David Peoples, vice president of marketing at Cree LED. “The Pro9 series is another example of Cree LED’s continued commitment to LED innovation, driving lighting improvements that benefit our customers.”

  • Unlike other high-efficacy LED solutions, Pro9 LEDs feature the industry’s highest operating temperature rating of 105°C and the same maximum current as the standard versions.
  • All Pro9 LEDs share the same mechanical and electrical characteristics as the standard versions, enabling lighting manufacturers to quickly upgrade their products to higher CRI with no change in performance and minimal redesign effort.

These LEDs are available in 2700-4000K CCTs at minimum 90 and 95 CRIs. Pro9 versions of XLamp CXB and CMA family COB LEDs are available immediately, with product samples available now and production quantities available with standard lead times. Pro9 versions of XLamp CMB, CHA and CMU family of COB LEDs plus XLamp XD16 Premium White and XHP35.2 LEDs will be available Q1 2023. To learn more about Pro9 LEDs, visit: www.cree-led.com%2FPro9.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, an SGH company, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power general lighting, mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.

