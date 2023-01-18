Ranpak+Holdings+Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2023+BIG+Innovation+Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Ranpak was recognized for its automated packaging solutions that work to solve the world’s plastic crisis by replacing single-use plastic packaging with renewable and biodegradable paper-based packaging. Ranpak provides effective, reliable, innovative, and more sustainable packaging solutions that make it possible to integrate the increasingly connected global marketplace into the circular economy.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our commitment to providing sustainable automated packaging solutions that deliver operational efficiencies to our customers while helping to solve the plastic waste crisis,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & CEO of Ranpak. “We are relentlessly focused on bringing innovative technology solutions that improve our customers’ supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. I would like to thank and congratulate the entire Ranpak team for earning this recognition.”

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Ranpak as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For information about other innovative, paper-based packaging solutions from Ranpak, please visit www.ranpak.com.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ranpak.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business+Intelligence+Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry+award+programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005074/en/