Newegg Unleashes Gaming Laptops

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today revealed its high expectations for gaming laptops in 2023. Highlighted among its wide array of gaming laptops is the Acer+Predator+Helios+300+SpatialLabs%26trade%3B+Edition with native support for 3D viewing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005275/en/

Predator_Helios_300_1.jpg

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (credit: Newegg)

“Consumers want a high-performance Windows PC that can serve up amazing gaming experiences while also offering the functionality of a utilities system. A high-performance gaming laptop delivers both mobility and value,” said Oscar Wong, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop provides users with speed, graphics quality and power. The 3D aspect for gaming is innovative and impressive.”

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop is designed to provide desktop-like performance. The laptop has an Intel® Core™ Desktop Processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 30 Series graphics card and a 2D/3D switchable lenticular lens. The 3D performance is unique for a laptop without requiring a VR headset or glasses.

In addition to the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop, Newegg also offers the Acer+SpatialLabs+View monitor. The monitor, which also offers a 3D viewing option, can be used with a desktop PC or as a second laptop screen.

Laptop buyers can find the best gaming laptop for their needs through Newegg’s exclusive free online tool to help laptop buyers: Laptop+Finder. The tool allows shoppers to narrow down choices for their ideal laptop based on intended use, features, price, size and other options.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Note: For photos of the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs™ Edition, access this folder: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Facer_predator

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005275r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005275/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.