Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today revealed its high expectations for gaming laptops in 2023. Highlighted among its wide array of gaming laptops is the Acer+Predator+Helios+300+SpatialLabs%26trade%3B+Edition with native support for 3D viewing.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (credit: Newegg)

“Consumers want a high-performance Windows PC that can serve up amazing gaming experiences while also offering the functionality of a utilities system. A high-performance gaming laptop delivers both mobility and value,” said Oscar Wong, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop provides users with speed, graphics quality and power. The 3D aspect for gaming is innovative and impressive.”

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop is designed to provide desktop-like performance. The laptop has an Intel® Core™ Desktop Processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 30 Series graphics card and a 2D/3D switchable lenticular lens. The 3D performance is unique for a laptop without requiring a VR headset or glasses.

In addition to the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop, Newegg also offers the Acer+SpatialLabs+View monitor. The monitor, which also offers a 3D viewing option, can be used with a desktop PC or as a second laptop screen.

Laptop buyers can find the best gaming laptop for their needs through Newegg’s exclusive free online tool to help laptop buyers: Laptop+Finder. The tool allows shoppers to narrow down choices for their ideal laptop based on intended use, features, price, size and other options.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

