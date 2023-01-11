Wesleyan University Joins Global edX Partner Network

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 11, 2023

Partnership will grow Wesleyan's online presence and bring new MOOC content to edX.org

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesleyan University and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced Wesleyan as the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of top institutions committed to expanding access to the world's best education. The university plans to launch a variety of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on edX.org in 2023.

Wesleyan_University.jpg

"Wesleyan has long been a champion of educational innovation. We believe in expanding access to education by sharing versions of our classes with the wider world," said Wesleyan President Michael S. Roth. "Our partnership with edX gives us the ability to grow our online offerings, bringing creative and diverse programming to more than 46 million learners around the globe."

As a top-ranked liberal arts university, Wesleyan's mission is to provide an education in the liberal arts that is characterized by boldness, rigor, and practical idealism. In recent years, the university has moved aggressively to pursue its mission beyond the borders of the Middletown campus, inviting more people around the world to join its lifelong network of learning.

"Wesleyan and edX are mission-aligned with the goal of making the world's best education available to everyone," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "We look forward to collaborating with the university to create accessible, affordable courses that integrate Wesleyan's distinctive approach for blending disciplines together in a unique way."

About Wesleyan University
Wesleyan University is a private, non-sectarian liberal arts university in Middletown, Conn. Founded in 1831, Wesleyan offers its 3,000 undergraduates and 200 graduate students a demanding educational environment characterized by boldness,rigor and practical idealism. At Wesleyan, distinguished scholar-teachers work closely with students in more than 45 fields of study. The university seeks to build a diverse, energetic community of students, faculty and staff who think critically and creatively and value independence of mind and the generosity of spirit. Located two hours from both New York and Boston, the campus overlooks downtown Middletown and the Connecticut River. Wesleyan faculty also teach students around the globe through Coursera, including MOOCs in creative writing, the humanities, film, mathematics, and more. For more information, visit www.wesleyan.edu.

About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

edX_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY83357&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesleyan-university-joins-global-edx-partner-network-301718645.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY83357&Transmission_Id=202301110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY83357&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.