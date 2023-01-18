Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Amit+Jain. He is joining the New York office as a managing director in the financial services group as part of the asset and wealth management investment banking team.

“We are pleased to have Amit join our team,” said Aaron+Dorr, managing director. “Over the past year, we have continued to build the team and are delighted to have a banker of Amit’s caliber join our senior ranks. He has a strong depth of experience advising clients in both strategic and capital raising transactions.”

Previously, Jain was a managing director in financial institutions for Nomura Securities International, where he served as global coordinator for the asset management sector, and lead coverage officer for domestic clients. Prior to that, Jain was a managing director with Wells Fargo Securities, where he was responsible for the origination and execution of M&A and equity and debt capital markets transactions for asset management clients. Jain holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University.

