COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were DFNM(4.20%), BSJN(4.08%), and VBR(3.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSJM by 231,456 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.11.

On 01/11/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $455.61Mil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC bought 155,358 shares of NAS:BSJN for a total holding of 373,898. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.27.

On 01/11/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $23.55 per share and a market cap of $744.18Mil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PULS by 82,663 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.81.

On 01/11/2023, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.17 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC bought 73,519 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 81,440. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.69.

On 01/11/2023, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $55.11 per share and a market cap of $10.27Bil. The stock has returned -5.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 47,982 shares in BATS:JMUB, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.06 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $50.3756 per share and a market cap of $365.25Mil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

