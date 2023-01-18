Vishay Intertechnology eFuses Offer Wide 2.8 V to 23 V Operating Voltage Range With Active Reverse Blocking

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced four new eFuses that feature programmable current limits and overvoltage protection (OVP) in the compact 3 mm by 3 mm TDFN package. Designed to operate over a wide 2.8 V to 23 V input voltage range — with a 28 VIN DC tolerance — the 3.5 A SiP32433A/B and 6 A SiP32434A/B integrate multiple control and protection features to simplify designs and minimize the need for external components.

While most competing solutions only offer voltages to 18 V, or are missing their low voltage side, the input voltage range of the Vishay Siliconix single-channel load switches released today allows them to be used in a wider range of designs. The devices are intended for industrial and medical equipment, robotics, consumer goods, home automation systems, and gaming consoles, where they provide precise control and swift fault responses to enhance the safety and reliability of system designs. Upon switch-off due to latchable faults in these applications, the SiP32433A and SiP32434A are designed to latch the power switch off, while the SiP32433B and SiP32434B will auto-retry after a settable period of time.

All four devices respond swiftly to short circuits, and their precise overcurrent protection (OCP) is triggered at a set current limit level without an excessive overhead current requirement — an important characteristic for designs in which power busses need to support multiple loads. Competing solutions often require overhead currents of more than 30 %. The SiP32433A and SiP32433B with active reverse blocking target applications featuring USB Type-C and multiple power source switching.

The load switches reduce on-resistance by 43 % compared to previous-generation solutions, which translates into a 32 % higher current capability or increased efficiency at the same current level. The 78 mΩ SiP32433A/B has a current limit setting range of 0.3 A to 3.5 A, while the 33 mΩ SiP32434A/B offers a range of 0.5 A to 6 A. Both devices guarantee current limit accuracy down to ± 8 %, increase design flexibility, and simplify BOMs. The hot-swappable load switches feature a programmable turn-on slew rate, provide ESD tolerance of 2 kV (human body model) and 0.75 kV (charged device model), and operate over a temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the eFuses are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?63175 (SiP32433)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?63147 (SiP32434)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720305017439

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

