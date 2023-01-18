Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised RoadOne IntermodaLogistics (RoadOne), a portfolio company of Nonantum Capital Partners (Nonantum), on its recapitalization by Ridgemont Equity Partners (Ridgemont). RoadOne is a single source intermodal, distribution and logistics services company. The Harris Williams team that advised RoadOne was led by Jason+Bass and Nick+Petrick of the Transportation+%26amp%3B+Logistics+%28T%26amp%3BL%29+Group.

“We are proud to have partnered with RoadOne multiple times, including on its two most recent transactions. The team there has built an industry-leading platform focused on diverse intermodal, port, distribution, transloading and related services that are integral to the supply chains of demanding blue-chip shippers. The Nonantum team has been a great partner for RoadOne and we look forward to supporting management and its new partner over the years to come,” said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams.

RoadOne is North America’s premier, full-service intermodal transportation and related logistics company. With locations across the country, RoadOne offers industry-leading solutions including port and rail container drayage; terminal operations; dedicated truckload services; and transloading, warehousing, and distribution solutions. With a fleet of professional drivers and technological streamlining solutions, RoadOne offers an integrated service that is unsurpassed in the industry.

Founded in 2018 by a team of experienced private equity and management executives as a spin-out from Charlesbank Capital Partners, Nonantum is a Boston-based middle market private equity firm. Nonantum focuses on investing in family- and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, and complex situations where personal partnership is critical and opportunities exist for significant equity value creation.

Ridgemont is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for nearly three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model focused on building distinctive middle market companies.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

The Harris Williams T%26amp%3BL+Group serves as a trusted partner to investors and company leaders worldwide, helping them to unlock value in their businesses. Our clients count on our deep experience and thoughtful advice to understand the transportation and logistics M&A landscape so that they can turn ambitious goals into reality. Whether it's the recession-resistant automotive aftermarket or the cross-industry criticality of third-party logistics providers (3PLs), our industry offers value creation opportunities for a wide range of investors. We have deep expertise across a broad range of sectors such as the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket, third-party logistics, and transportation infrastructure.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

For media inquiries, please contact Julia Moore at [email protected]iswilliams.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005673/en/