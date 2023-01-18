On January 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA) declared quarterly dividends on its common shares and First Preferred Shares, each of which is payable on and after February 15, 2023 to the applicable shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023, as follows:

$0.69 per common share; $0.1364 per Series A First Preferred Share; $0.3570 per Series B First Preferred Share; $0.29506 per Series C First Preferred Share; $0.28125 per Series E First Preferred Share; $0.26263 per Series F First Preferred Share; $0.30625 per Series H First Preferred Share; $0.265625 per Series J First Preferred Share; and $0.2875 per Series L First Preferred Share.

Emera Inc. hereby notifies the shareholders of its common shares and its First Preferred Shares that such dividends declared qualify as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $36 billion in assets and 2021 revenues of more than $5.7 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and in three Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F, EMA.PR.H, EMA.PR.J and EMA.PR.L. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005694/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership