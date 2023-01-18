Paul Tudor Jones Says ESG-Friendly Companies Will 'Be Rewarded'

Guru discusses Just 100 list with CNBC

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • The annual list is based on criteria that are important to the public.
  • Bank of America tops this year's list.
Article's Main Image

As more corporations strive to prioritize environmental, social and governance factors over their balance sheets, hedge fund icon

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday it is clear if “you do what the vast majority of Americans want, your company is going to be rewarded in its stock performance.”

Watch the full interview below.

Jones, who founded Boston-based Tudor Investment Corp. in 1980, is also a co-founder of Just Capital, an ESG investing research nonprofit that annually ranks the top U.S. companies in the Russell 1000 based on a poll consisting of 20 core issues, five stakeholder groups and 245 underlying data points.

The guru also noted the group of companies known as the Just 100 outperformed the Russell by about 13% since its inception in 2018. Last year, it outperformed the benchmark index by 3% and the Nasdaq Composite by 20%.

According to Jones, a company that focuses on these factors, on average, “is going to excel in a whole variety of metrics,” such as return on equity, profit margins and paying dividends.

“The Just 100 paid five times the amount of dividends that the rest of the Russell paid,” he said. “So I think, you know, all the attacks on ESG and investment performance, I don’t think they are looking at the data, certainly they’re not looking at the data as it applies to Just Capital and the 1,000 companies that we rank.”

The 2023 Just 100 ranking weighted worker issues the highest at 44%. These factors include offering a living wage, protecting the health, safety and well-being of workers beyond what is required by law, offering high-quality benefits and investing in its workforce through training and education.

The other issues taken into consideration were communities at an 18% weight, customers at 14%, shareholders and governance at 12% and environment at 12%.

The companies that earned the top five spots this year based on these criteria are Bank of America Corp. (

BAC, Financial), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) and Truist Financial Corp. (TFC, Financial).

1613202723220586496.png

Verizon Communications Inc. (

VZ, Financial), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE, Financial), Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Intel Corp. (INTC, Financial) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM, Financial) round out the rest of the top 10 ranked companies. View the full list here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.