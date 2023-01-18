Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLRX) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). BioLine investors have until March 6, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their BioLine investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On September 15, 2022, BioLine announced that Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP will provide the Company with term loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million.

On September 19, 2022, BioLine announced a registered direct offering of approximately 14 million ADSs and warrants to purchase ADSs for a combined price of $1.10 per ADS and associated warrant.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 33% to close at $1.02 per share on September 19, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased BioLine securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005284/en/