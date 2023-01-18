PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division promoted Kimberly Nastasi to vice president of the newly formed integrated communications and stakeholder engagement department. This new department will enhance communication and engagement with key stakeholders inside and outside of the shipbuilding community.



As vice president of integrated communications and stakeholder engagement, Nastasi will report to Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson and will be responsible for leading internal and external efforts in marketing and communications, special events, community relations, corporate stewardship and government affairs. This role will include new and essential engagement programs designed to involve shipbuilders in continuing the legacy of Ingalls Shipbuilding.

“I’m proud to announce the promotion of Kimberly and I am confident she will continue to be a powerful advocate for our shipbuilders in this new role,” Wilkinson said. “I look forward to supporting Kimberly and her team as they strengthen engagement across our division by implementing an integrated, consistent and strategic framework for all stakeholders.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-kimberly-nastasi-vice-president-integrated-communications-stakeholder-engagement.

Previously, Nastasi served as director of communications and community engagement at Ingalls Shipbuilding, where she developed innovative ways of connecting shipbuilders through strategic communications, community engagements, trade shows and special events. With an emphasis on collaboration and quality, Nastasi has worked to highlight the importance of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s purpose and mission.

Prior to joining Ingalls Shipbuilding, Nastasi served as chief executive officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and executive director for the chamber’s foundation. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Southeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross.

A graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi, Nastasi obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field of communication, and earned a corporate communication certificate from Cornell University. Nastasi is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses program, the Gulf Coast Business Council’s Master’s Program, Leadership Gulf Coast, and Leadership Mississippi. She is also the co- founder of Coast Young Professionals.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

[email protected]

(228) 935-6821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01dabbd7-95ef-4561-b132-cb0015cfdb71