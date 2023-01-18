HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) ( TSXV:MIR, Financial) announces the receipt of the CE mark for its VYRA™ CoV2Flu Antigen Test (VYRA™ CoV2Flu), the fastest combination antigen test available to detect SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B. The Company received the CE mark and VYRA™ CoV2Flu is now available in Europe and any countries accepting the CE mark.

MedMira's latest CE marked product is a direct response to the market's need to have more answers in a shorter time frame. Based on MedMira's patented Rapid Vertical Flow® (RVF technology®), VYRA™ CoV2Flu is an easy-to-use and highly sensitive combination antigen test to detect SARS-CoV-2, Flu A and Flu B with only one nasal swap sample. The distinctive features of MedMira's unique RVF Technology® allow VYRA™ CoV2Flu to be fast, non-invasive and user-friendly, making this test more suitable for any settings. Different to other rapid tests or conventional testing methods, VYRATM CoV2Flu can detect simultaneously all three markers in one application and provides an immediate result. This allows for a user-friendly application and mitigates potential errors.

VYRA™ CoV2Flu a trademark of MedMira Inc.

"There are several SARS-CoV-2 antigen test available and while MedMira's VYRA™ Covid-19 Antigen Test offers the fastest, high quality alternative on the market, we believe that VYRA™ CoV2Flu is the answer to to meet the current demand. VYRA™ CoV2Flu provides our partners and customers unparalleled quality and reliability. MedMira has conducted extensive internal and external validations to guarantee our partners and customers, fast results they can count on." said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. "The increasing infection rates for COVID-19 and Flu A/B and the serious harm these viruses are causing, is a major concern for the health care system and any individual. Our aim is simply to offer anyone something that can help people know in the shortest possible time with the assurance that the results are what they truly are. We believe and know that our VYRA™ CoV2Flu provides our partners and customers the answer they need without compromising quality."

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®,Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward‐looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

