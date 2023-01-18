ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Alex Zwyer, NLS' Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on March 12-14, 2023, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with conference attendees. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering

35th Annual Roth Conference

Alex Zwyer, NLS' Chief Executive Officer, will participate in and host investor meetings at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 12-14, 2023.If you plan on attending the conference, please reach out to your ROTH representative to request a meeting.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

+1 239.682.8500

[email protected]

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734815/NLS-Pharmaceutics-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences



