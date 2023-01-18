AB Recognized By Environmental Finance's Impact Awards 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / AllianceBernstein is honored to be recognized by Environmental Finance's Impact Awards 2022 for Fund of the Year in the Fixed Income Category. Read more about the awards and view the full list of winners: https://www.environmental-finance.com/content/awards/impact-awards-2022/winners/

Fund of the year - fixed income: AllianceBernstein Municipal Impact

Making money work harder to drive change in the communities that need it most is at the heart of AllianceBernstein Municipal Impact fund, according to the global asset manager.

The fund was developed to inject investment into what AllianceBernstein calls "historically underserved communities" or those with a lower socioeconomic status.

The IMPACT awards judging panel this year praised the way this fund supports clean energy and the transition to the low-carbon economy, along with affordable transport, access to education, and reducing inequality.

Earlier this year, AllianceBernstein Municipal Impact invested in bonds providing funding to address poor road conditions in Oakland, California, where an estimated 23% of roads were considered to be in poor condition.

The funding allowed street reconstruction to take place across the city. This work included building and upgrading paths, stairs, and curb ramps, constructing traffic calming improvements, the installation of
shade-providing street trees to cool the urban landscape, and the provision of affordable housing.

AllianceBernstein also issued a $40 million bond to fund facility improvements in Gallaudet University in Washington DC, the world's only liberal arts college devoted to deaf, hard-of-hearing, and deafblind students.

"AllianceBernstein Municipal Impact seeks to specifically promote and favour investments in historically underserved communities or those with a lower socioeconomic status without sacrificing performance," said Marc Uy, portfolio manager ath AllianceBernstein Municipal Impact.

"We're pleased that this unique fund is being recognised in this year's IMPACT awards."

The US dollar-denominated share class of the fund has posted a net annualised return of 1.1% since its launch in January 2017.

Learn more about AB's approach to responsibility here

09eacee2-6b4f-42ff-8ead-e10e07a185f2.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AllianceBernstein on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AllianceBernstein
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alliancebernstein
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: AllianceBernstein



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734826/AB-Recognized-By-Environmental-Finances-Impact-Awards-2022

img.ashx?id=734826

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.