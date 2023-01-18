ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, today announced that AYRO Chief Executive Officer Tom Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the Sidoti & Co. Micro Cap Virtual Conference which is being held on January 18 -19, 2023.

Presentation Date: January 19, 2023

Time: 11:30 am ET

Webcast Link below:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d7zUPlvKRd-1IcjAkRDkOg

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To attend the conference and request a meeting, register here below:

January 2023 Presenting Company Registration

About AYRO, Inc.

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

