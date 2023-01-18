FineMark Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results January 18, 2023

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (

OTCQX:FNBT, Financial), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on January 18, 2023, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of FineMark's earnings results in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.finemarkbank.com/ under press releases.

FineMark will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9am Eastern Time, January 19, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the call should register at https://ir.finemarkbank.com/. Please join the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start to allow time for login.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available for one month, on or about Friday, January 20, 2023, in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.finemarkbank.com/ under press releases. The fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release will be available in the same location.

About FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark Holdings, Inc., the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, with $3.6 billion in total assets and $6 billion in assets under management and Administration. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT.

For more information contact:

Ryan Robert, Investor Relations
239.461.3850
[email protected]
Website address: www.finemarkbank.com

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734773/FineMark-Holdings-Inc-to-Announce-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Earnings-Results-January-18-2023

