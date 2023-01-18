-- Chairman gives update on current acquisition talks --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has developed a new website and social media accounts focused on communicating the Company's strategy to partner with like-minded breweries seeking the benefits and advantages of combining into a nationwide network of regional breweries. KEGS' strategy of breweries sharing resources and information while joining together to achieve scale in purchasing, marketing, product development, bilateral contract brewing and financing will be highlighted. The new website, www.kegsnetwork.com, will also be more relevant to shareholders, as it will showcase the entire portfolio of brands as they come into the KEGS fold.

Chairman and CEO, Tom Scozzafava stated, "The brewery-specific websites and social media accounts are naturally developed from the ground up to first and foremost serve the respective breweries' local and regional markets. So as additional breweries come into the network of 1812 Brewing Company's portfolio, it makes more sense for KEGS to develop platforms that are messaging less "local or regional" information to a nationwide audience of (a) breweries we are trying to attract into the portfolio and (b) to our growing base of nationwide shareholders." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "While we certainly invite our shareholders in the Company to follow each brewery in the portfolio to the degree they choose, it may not be as important to a shareholder that a particular brewery in, say, a certain part of New York State is running certain local food or beverage specials. Alternatively, many of the activities of these breweries will be germane to both the regional audience as well as a national one. It is with this in mind we have developed www.kegsnetwork.com as well as the accompanying social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc."

"Finally," Mr. Scozzafava concluded, "the Company is pleased to update that we continue intensive discussions with several breweries, including one in the largest city in North America and a regional brewery in upstate New York, and we will be commencing discussions with a Southwest brewery with distribution in the United States Southwest and into southern California.

As these and other developments come into focus, we look forward to continuing to update shareholders of KEGS' progress. And I also want to thank current shareholders for staying focused on the long-term goals of the Company. KEGS' future market value will absolutely impact management's decisions, such as further future reductions of the current authorized shares as was announced last year, or utilizing stock for large acquisitions, or up-listing to NASDAQ."

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

