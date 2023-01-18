Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 2022 / Year-end report 2022

NYKÖPING, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / CTT Systems AB (

STO:CTT, Financial) CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q4 2022 / Year-end report 2022 will be published on February 7th 2023, at 08.00 (CET).

For Additional Information:

Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email [email protected]

Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: [email protected]

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

