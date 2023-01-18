Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) adds NUVIS Technologies, Smoke Detection Cameras and Monitoring System to its Proactive Wildfire Defense Program.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / The blueprint behind the business strategy at MFB is to be the best in proactive, risk reduction wildfire defense with MFB-31-CitroTech, our accredited chemistry that is listed in the EPA Safer Choice Program. By adding smoke detection monitoring, we now offer an even greater value in risk reduction because property owners can be notified sooner of a pending threat. They can then activate our systems and program sooner, well before the wildfire arrives on the property being defended.

Kristine Black, Director of Business Development at Nuvis Technologies is excited with the industry and our technological partnership, and she commented that "We have a real chance to democratize wildfire management by offering a system that private land and luxury property owners can afford to use. As more areas are scanned by this solution, wildfire detection rates will rise, and early detection is the only key to prevent the widespread devastation caused by these ever-escalating, catastrophic wildfire events seen around the globe."

https://nuvistechnologies.com/wildfire-detection-monitoring/

The Smoke Detection Monitoring can notify the property owner early, so they can send out trained personnel to deploy our atomizing cannons to spray our chemistry on underbrush, and 200 ft. up into trees, and create firebreaks at the property borders. It also allows the property owner to activate our sprinkler systems to saturate the structure with our chemistry, which blocks ember ignition and fire's ability to advance, even when our chemistry is bone dry. Our program begins with a risk assessment. Then, our trained General Contractors install our system off roofs and slopes and train the property staff in use of the cannon equipment.

Our Green Proactive Wildfire Defense Program is out to defend Specialty Properties, Resorts, Historical Towns and even Animal Parks. What separates our chemistry from firefighting foams, gels and fire retardants is that our MFB-31-CitroTech can be stored on-site in large storage tanks, and it never need re-blending: It is always ready to defend.

We are big supporters of early evacuation and the NFPA and Fire Wise risk reduction and vegetation trimming. We are just adding a second line of defense with systems, equipment and chemistry. Then, the trained staff on these properties means an even greater risk reduction is there ready to react, which supports the lowest possible insurance premiums for property owners.

California is the first state in the nation to require insurance premium discounts for property owners who have taken steps to mitigate their risk of loss to wildfire. This has motivated us to be the best at documented risk reduction. (News link below):

https://www.insurance.ca.gov/0400-news/0100-press-releases/2022/release076-2022.cfm

"California cannot afford to lose any more famous resorts like Meadowood in Napa or gold rush towns like Greenville by not embracing new, proactive science like we embraced new engineering after the Northridge Earthquake." Steve Conboy MFB Chief Technologist

