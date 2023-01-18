International Paper's Global Impact: Operational Sustainability Highlights

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / International Paper Company:

Mill Water Champions

Our mill-based water champions are leading day-to-day efforts at our large manufacturing facilities to identify opportunities, implement projects and track progress on water use reduction in our operations. This network of process engineers and environmental experts is critical in translating our enterprise-level targets into meaningful change at the local level. The group shares best practices and lessons learned through an internal project database and regular meetings.

Water Stewardship at Valliant, Oklahoma Mill

Our Valliant, Oklahoma containerboard mill reduced its water use intensity by 17% in 2021, largely through improved flow-metering, internal tracking and reporting, and building a culture of water stewardship at the facility. Efforts like these across the company are contributing meaningfully to our 25% water use reduction target.

Savannah River Clean Water Fund

The Savannah River is a critical water resource for communities in South Carolina and Georgia, providing drinking water to over half a million people and a key process input to local industries like ours. The Savannah River Clean Water Fund deploys a multi-stakeholder forest conservation model to improve water quality for all users. Partners include The Nature Conservancy, The Longleaf Alliance, local water utilities and state environmental agencies. We are proud to be the first private-sector participant in the Fund, and look forward to continuing this unique partnership.

Water Is Wonderful Classroom Curriculum

Water is Wonderful is a brand new curriculum designed by IP to teach students how to be good stewards of water in their communities. Using coloring and activity sheets, along with items necessary to carry out an experiment to teach the properties of water, teachers can use the curriculum to show students exactly where water is in their own communities. The program also teaches how pollution of water happens, how they can protect water and other critical lessons about this important resource.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

Read more

deb24b0f-4d1f-4224-a07d-6bcacfadd6e9.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734859/International-Papers-Global-Impact-Operational-Sustainability-Highlights

img.ashx?id=734859

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.