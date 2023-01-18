New Paper Mill Sets Standard for Sustainability and Net-Zero Water Use

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Rockwell Automation (

NYSE:ROK, Financial) helped Green Bay Packaging open the first new papermill in Wisconsin in more than 35 years, providing power and process solutions that increase production capacity, improve reliability, and meet sustainability goals.

Rockwell's digital technology connects islands of automation that generates real-time data for better decision-making at the mill and across the enterprise. When paired with larger paper-making machines and upskilling of current employees, the new drive and controller technologies help the new plant more than double the output of the previous plant.

The data also enables predictive maintenance, and the ability to schedule work orders before equipment runs to failure-saving the company time and money by preventing downtime. The new mill exclusively uses recovered paper as its feedstock, recovers leftover heat for reuse, and leverages a state-of-the-art water treatment system that significantly reduces the amount of water required to support the process.

One year after the mill opened, UL certified it as a net-zero water user that returns as much or more water of the same quality to the Great Lakes as it draws.

Learn more here and watch the video.

6a357d5c-783a-49d5-9104-0e36c89280a0.jpg

The visitor entrance of Green Bay Packaging's new papermill showcases sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734863/New-Paper-Mill-Sets-Standard-for-Sustainability-and-Net-Zero-Water-Use

img.ashx?id=734863

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.