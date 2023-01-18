NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Workiva:

In the latest of episode of ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds is joined by Jennifer Hunter, senior vice president of corporate citizenship and chief sustainability officer at Altria, one of the world's largest producers of cigarettes and tobacco. Jennifer shares how her team balances corporate responsibility and the harm associated with Altria's products-including advocating to increase the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734871/ESG-Talk-Corporate-Responsibility-and-Reducing-Harm



