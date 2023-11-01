MOODY NATIONAL BANK TRUST DIVISION recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 596 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were NWLI(28.65%), AAPL(3.20%), and MSFT(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY NATIONAL BANK TRUST DIVISION’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 223,038 shares in BATS:DDWM, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.84 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund traded for a price of $30.45 per share and a market cap of $228.38Mil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

The guru established a new position worth 175,258 shares in ARCA:DEM, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.77 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund traded for a price of $37.73 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a price-book ratio of 0.88.

The guru established a new position worth 62,011 shares in NAS:EMCB, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.82 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund traded for a price of $62.5458 per share and a market cap of $43.78Mil. The stock has returned -11.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 51,782 shares in ARCA:USRT, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.39 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $51.4843 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a price-book ratio of 2572.50.

During the quarter, MOODY NATIONAL BANK TRUST DIVISION bought 36,435 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 88,317. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.47.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $70.33 per share and a market cap of $28.40Bil. The stock has returned -12.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.78.

