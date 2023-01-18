CrowdStrike Named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2023 List

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been honored with a Glassdoor+Employees%26rsquo%3B+Choice+Award, which recognizes the Best Places to Work in 2023. CrowdStrike landed the #15 spot, earning the highest ranking for a cybersecurity company, in its debut on the annual, coveted list.

“While we’re proud of all recognition, cracking the top 20 on Glassdoor's prestigious list is especially significant as it’s based solely on feedback from CrowdStrikers across the globe. CrowdStrike’s team includes some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, all laser focused on one of the most critical missions of our time: protecting customers and stopping breaches,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. “As our rallying cry goes, it’s One Team, One Fight at CrowdStrike, and that mission-focused culture continues to attract an increasingly diverse global workforce – one that thrives on the speed and innovation of a start-up while benefiting from the scale of a market leader.”

The Best Places to Work awards rank companies based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company+review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic+Research+Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

CrowdStrike has received the following corporate accolades:

For more on CrowdStrke’s industry recognition, please visit our website.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

