Sound Income Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 976 stocks valued at a total of $785.00Mil. The top holdings were SHYG(5.40%), ARCC(4.45%), and HYEM(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sound Income Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SJNK by 492,159 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.38.

On 01/11/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.8161 per share and a market cap of $3.55Bil. The stock has returned -3.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JNK by 117,977 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.19.

On 01/11/2023, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.13 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 299,368 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.315 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -10.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a price-book ratio of 7.07.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 195,175 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.71.

On 01/11/2023, HP Inc traded for a price of $28.895 per share and a market cap of $28.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ANGL by 212,510 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.43.

On 01/11/2023, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.85 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a price-book ratio of 7.07.

