ALL-ELECTRIC KIA EV6 WINS 2023 NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2023

Second Win for Kia in Three Years

- EV6 recognized for automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, value
- Second North American Utility Vehicle of the Year win for Kia in three years
- EV6 was selected by jury of 50 automotive experts

DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric Kia EV6 was named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the second occasion in three years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the first win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).

Kia_EV6_wins_2023_North_American_Utility_Vehicle_of_the_Year.jpg

"Since going on sale in early 2022, the EV6 model range has illustrated the sophistication and refinement inherent to Kia EV engineering, and North American customers have taken notice," said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, Kia America. "In a year with three electric finalists, this win proves that EV6 is not only a top utility vehicle, but also an exemplary EV."

The EV6 was selected by 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media. As part of the evaluation process, NACTOY jurors tested vehicles ranging from sports cars to pickup trucks, and assessed criteria including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and value.

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 19,000 EV6 models have been sold at Kia retailers throughout all 50 states, including the 576-hp EV6 GT that went on sale in December 2022. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems1, a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA84119&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-electric-kia-ev6-wins-2023-north-american-utility-vehicle-of-the-year-301719369.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA84119&Transmission_Id=202301111209PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA84119&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.