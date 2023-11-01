Arkadios Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

309 EAST PACES FERRY RD ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 558 stocks valued at a total of $748.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.94%), BUFR(2.66%), and MSFT(1.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arkadios Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought 165,911 shares of ARCA:UCON for a total holding of 362,100. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.49.

On 01/11/2023, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.405 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -4.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought 30,611 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 132,517. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/11/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $93.85 per share and a market cap of $956.86Bil. The stock has returned -43.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-book ratio of 6.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought 20,949 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 207,717. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/11/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $132.64 per share and a market cap of $2,112.36Bil. The stock has returned -23.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-book ratio of 41.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 44,708-share investment in NAS:VONG. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.31 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $56.59 per share and a market cap of $9.36Bil. The stock has returned -24.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:PWB by 38,228 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.72.

On 01/11/2023, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.285 per share and a market cap of $574.24Mil. The stock has returned -20.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a price-book ratio of 6.85.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.