Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 10, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report expressing "grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." The report alleged, among other things, that the Company and its CEO “have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares.”

On this news, Super Micro’s stock price fell $6.40, or 7.6%, to close at $78.37 per share on January 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Super Micro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005828/en/