PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced PowerSchool has been named a winner in the 2023+BIG+Innovation+Awards.

Recognition from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Awards acknowledges organizations whose culture, products and people are consistently delivering innovative solutions for their community and customers.

“We know how critical innovation is to empower our customers who are leading the education industry’s digital transformation,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “We’re proud to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for empowering educators with the tools they need to best support every student.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

“Innovation is ‘business critical’ in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring PowerSchool as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business+Intelligence+Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry+award+programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

