Performance Food Group Introduces Black Inclusion Group Associate Resource Group

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) recently launched its second enterprise Associate Resource Group (ARG), the Black Inclusion Group (BIG), as part of its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiatives. Led by co-chairs Tameka McCoy, Regional Director, Human Resources, and Scott Cosby, Sales Director, Convenience, Foodservice, BIG’s purpose is to advocate for the inclusion, advancement, and empowerment of Black/African American associates at PFG.

“PFG has long valued a workforce that is representative of the communities that we serve,” said Scott McPherson, Executive Vice President, President & Chief Executive Officer, Convenience, and executive sponsor for BIG. “The introduction of our newest ARG, BIG, allows us to continue our work to provide equitable development and growth opportunities for all PFG associates. We are excited to see the work that will come from this group of talented individuals and looking forward to the growth that it brings our entire organization.”

Introduced to the company in late December 2022, BIG is focused on helping PFG create awareness and opportunities to increase Black/African American representation, increase success with diversity recruiting strategies, and building a sense of community for Black/African American associates and their allies.

“I’m excited about BIG and our progress,” said Claudia B. Mills, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, PFG. “With more than 30,000 associates across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, ARGs are part of a broader enterprise strategy that focuses on ensuring our associates feel supported and valued regardless of their level, role, location, ethnicity, race or background.”

ARGs are company-sponsored, associate-led networks that foster inclusion and build community, enhance career and personal development and promote cultural awareness.

BIG is the second of eight ARGs that will help lead and direct PFG into the future. PFG+launched+the+Women+of+PFG+ARG+in+2022.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005859r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005859/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.