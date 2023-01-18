Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) recently launched its second enterprise Associate Resource Group (ARG), the Black Inclusion Group (BIG), as part of its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiatives. Led by co-chairs Tameka McCoy, Regional Director, Human Resources, and Scott Cosby, Sales Director, Convenience, Foodservice, BIG’s purpose is to advocate for the inclusion, advancement, and empowerment of Black/African American associates at PFG.

“PFG has long valued a workforce that is representative of the communities that we serve,” said Scott McPherson, Executive Vice President, President & Chief Executive Officer, Convenience, and executive sponsor for BIG. “The introduction of our newest ARG, BIG, allows us to continue our work to provide equitable development and growth opportunities for all PFG associates. We are excited to see the work that will come from this group of talented individuals and looking forward to the growth that it brings our entire organization.”

Introduced to the company in late December 2022, BIG is focused on helping PFG create awareness and opportunities to increase Black/African American representation, increase success with diversity recruiting strategies, and building a sense of community for Black/African American associates and their allies.

“I’m excited about BIG and our progress,” said Claudia B. Mills, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, PFG. “With more than 30,000 associates across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, ARGs are part of a broader enterprise strategy that focuses on ensuring our associates feel supported and valued regardless of their level, role, location, ethnicity, race or background.”

ARGs are company-sponsored, associate-led networks that foster inclusion and build community, enhance career and personal development and promote cultural awareness.

BIG is the second of eight ARGs that will help lead and direct PFG into the future. PFG+launched+the+Women+of+PFG+ARG+in+2022.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

