WENDY'S TURNS FANS' LUCK AROUND BY REINVENTING FRY-DAY THE THIRTEENTH

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023

Wendy's Restaurants Serving Up Good Fortune in the Form of Free Food All Month Long*

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Wendys_FryDay13th.jpg

WHAT:
Wendy's® is turning Friday the 13th into FRY-day the 13th with a FREE Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase* offer for fans. But, the good fortune doesn't stop there. Each week this month, fans can enjoy an irresistible deal via the Wendy's mobile app. Lucky you.

WHERE & WHEN:
Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy's with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time**, but be sure to mark your calendar for these irresistible deals:

  • FRY-DAY the 13th – Thursday, 1/19: FREE Any Size a La Carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase*. Mobile order only.
  • Fry-day, 1/20 – Sunday, 1/22: FREE 6-piece Nuggets with any Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase*. Mobile order only.
  • Monday, 1/23 – Sunday, 1/29: FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase*. Mobile order only.
  • Monday, 1/30 – Monday, 2/6: BOGO Medium or Large Hot & Crispy Fry*. Mobile order only.

HOW:
Download the Wendy's mobile app, apply one of the delicious deals to your mobile order and either head to your local Wendy's restaurant to redeem or opt for in-app delivery.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for limited time. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Mobile order only. Not valid within combo or with any other offer. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in Wendy's app for further details.

**If your fries aren't hot and crispy, bring them back and we'll replace them.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY84244&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-turns-fans-luck-around-by-reinventing-fry-day-the-thirteenth-301719493.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY84244&Transmission_Id=202301111355PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY84244&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.